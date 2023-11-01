How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams in need of better performance to climb in the standings before the regular season finishes. This confrontation involves Cruz Azul facing Juarez at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Cruz Azul have been among the worst teams of the season thus far after playing 14 matches. Their position demonstrates how poorly they have played as they are second-to-last following a period of subpar results in the competition. However, their latest victory places them closer to the playoffs with matchups ahead to solidify their chances.

Juarez are far above in the standings currently as they are managing to hold a playoff place in spite of not being very reliable in their last matchups. They have experienced a decline as the tournament went on securing one victory amidst five other defeats. Despite being positioned in the postseason spots they can’t stop because the difference between teams is really slim.

When will Cruz Azul vs Juarez be played?

Cruz Azul will be defying Juarez on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Wednesday, November 1. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

SURVEY Who wins this Liga MX matchup? Who wins this Liga MX matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez in the US

The game between Cruz Azul and Juarez on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Vix in the US.