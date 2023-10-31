Lionel Messi usually keeps a low profile on social media, but this time he decided to set the record straight. The Inter Miami star called out Gerard Romero, who claimed Leo and Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke at the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala and agreed to find a date for Messi’s tribute.

“You’re lying… Once again...” Messi wrote on Instagram. The 36-year-old reacted to a tweet by Jijantes FC which shared Romero’s information. “Joan Laporta and Leo Messi spoke at the end of the Ballon d’Or gala. The president thanked Leo for his words during the speech and they said to find the best possible date for his tribute,” the post on X (Twitter) read.

Romero was already in the eye of the storm during the summer for claiming that Jorge Messi (Leo’s father) called LaLiga to discuss his son’s potential return to Barcelona. Messi firmly denied that rumor by then during an interview with Mundo Deportivo. This time, Leo used his personal account to deny the report.

Romero quickly reacted to Messi’s Instagram story, apologizing for this situation. “Apologies. I have been fooled again with something related to Leo. I’m not learning. I’m sorry. I accept everything you tell me today and I promise that we will work to ensure that it does not happen again. Apologies,” he wrote on X.

Messi expected to have tribute at Barcelona

Though Messi denied this particular conversation with Laporta, Barcelona are expected to pay tribute to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The expectation is that they can make it happen in 2024, when Camp Nou is already open to the public.

Barca’s stadium is currently undergoing renovation to increase its capacity, which is why Xavi Hernandez’s team is playing at the Olympic Park in Montjuic. The club reportedly wants to make the farewell as soon as possible, which is why it wouldn’t wait until 2026.

“I will definitely return to Barça in some way or another, but not as a coach. I will be linked to the club for sure. My house is in Barcelona and I will be living there,” Messi said after the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala.

He also added that he still follows the club and continues to foot for the team. Leo also praised the current Barcelona roster, saying it has a good combination of veteran and young talent.

Messi not leaving Miami anytime soon

The Argentine superstar is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season. Therefore, it wouldn’t be until 2026 that he plays for another team. Even so, Messi seems to be comfortable in South Florida, so his time in the US could be even longer.

What Leo suggested at the Ballon d’Or gala is that he will inevitably return to Barcelona at some point, but maybe not as a player. Either way, he will at least have a deserved farewell in front of the fans as he couldn’t properly say goodbye in 2021.