Haters and going to hate, so it should come as no surprise that a Spanish, Real Madrid supporting, journalist would frown upon Lionel Messi winning his record setting eighth Ballon D’Or. AS Television was quick to upload on Instagram Tomás Roncero’s harsh comments about the Argentine world champion.



Roncero stated, “Hello friends, what we knew happened, they were going to give Messi another Ballon d’Or. He went to retire in Miami, but last season seemed retired at PSG, (Messi) was only preparing to play in the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties. The World Cup was 10 months ago, we are in November.

“Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors and should only have five: he won the Iniesta/Xavi Ballon d’Or in 2010, Lewandowski who won 6 trophies in one season in 2021, and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything, in 2023.”

Cristiano Ronaldo likes and comments on Tomás Roncero’s rant



CR7 could not hold back that he still has fans in Madrid and liked and commented with a laugh face emoji which was world press within minutes. For Cristiano Ronaldo it was the third year straight he has not factored in the conversation of the Ballon D’Or, while Messi has been nominated for the award in three of the last four editions, winning all three of them.



When it comes to his stats, they speak for themselves, Messi scored 18 goals in 14 games for Argentina in 2022 as the Albiceleste was on course to win their third World Cup. In 2023, Messi has 8 goals in 6 games for the national team.



At the club level Messi won a French League with disorganized PSG, and still scored 21 goals in 42 games. Then he arrived at Inter Miami where he has set MLS on fire and gave a last place team their first ever championship.

Who is Tomás Roncero?



A good question, Tomás Roncero is one of a long line of yellow anti- Barcelona journalists and has been working in media since 1995.



Roncero is one of many journalists who speak their mind on the famous El Chiringuito de Jugones, and he has even appeared in movies in Spain.