How to watch Dominican Republican vs Barbados online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Dominican Republican play against Barbados in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here, you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Dominican Republican vs Barbados online in the US on Paramount+]

The second game between these two rivals is set to unfold against a grim backdrop for Barbados. In their previous encounter on Matchday 3, they suffered a disheartening 5-0 defeat as the home team, dealing a severe blow to their aspirations.

The looming specter of relegation is becoming a more substantial threat, prompting them to aim for at least a point in this second game. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic remains hopeful of contending with Nicaragua for the top spot, necessitating their pursuit of another victory.

When will Dominican Republican vs Barbados be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Dominican Republican and Barbados will be played this Monday, October 16 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Dominican Republican vs Barbados: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Dominican Republican vs Barbados

This Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Dominican Republican and Barbados will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.