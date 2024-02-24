How to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

El Salvador will face off against Costa Rica in Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match in Group C holds significant importance, as both teams, having started with defeats on the first Matchday, face each other. A second loss or failure to secure three points could severely jeopardize their chances, potentially pushing them to the brink of elimination.

Costa Rica encountered a challenging match against Paraguay, ultimately falling to the South Americans with a score of 1-0. El Salvador faced an even more daunting challenge in their opener against Canada, one of the tournament favorites, suffering a heavy 6-0 loss. Both teams are in dire need of the three points and will be eagerly pursuing a victory.

When will El Salvador vs Costa Rica be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between El Salvador and Costa Rica will be played this Sunday, February 25 at 8:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between El Salvador and Costa Rica will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.