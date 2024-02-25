How to watch Grenada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20 in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying

Grenada U-20 will take on Jamaica U-20 in Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying group stage. Be sure to collect all essential information for this matchup, including the date, kick-off time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

This match stands as a pivotal moment for Group F, featuring two teams with varying goals but united by the common ambition of qualifying for the Concacaf U-20 tournament. This opportunity would allow them to compete against the premier national teams in the region.

Grenada U-20, on one side, is coming off a narrow 2-1 defeat in a challenging match against Bermuda U-20 in their opening game. For them, there’s no room for mistakes; another loss would eliminate their chances of advancing. Jamaica U-20, on the other hand, began their campaign with a win and aims to secure another victory to strengthen their position for qualification in the tournament’s final matchday.

When will Grenada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20 be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying between Grenada U-20 and Jamaica U-20 will be played this Monday, February 26 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Grenada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Grenada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20

This 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying game between Grenada U-20 and Jamaica US-20 will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.