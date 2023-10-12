How to watch Grenada vs Jamaica online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has an intriguing matchup between both ends of the standings. This confrontation has Grenada facing Jamaica at Kirami James National Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Grenada haven’t started the right way their appearance as part of League A, the highest level of this tournament that has the teams competing for the championship. Their competition just boasts a home tie with Suriname next to a clear defeat against Honduras thus far.

Jamaica are the leaders of the group reaching the last window of matches to determines what teams continue. They have had a very promising start in the previous window by avoiding defeats as they secured a victory over Honduras alongside a draw against Haiti.

When will Grenada vs Jamaica be played?

Grenada will be defying Jamaica on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, October 12. The game will be played at Kirami James National Stadium.

Grenada vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Grenada vs Jamaica in the US

The game between Grenada and Jamaica on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.