Chile vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The third round of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us a can’t-miss derby between Chile and Peru on Thursday, October 12. Check out here how to watch or live stream this exciting game in your country.

[Watch Chile vs Peru online in the US on Fanatiz]

La Roja return home aiming to claim their first victory in the Conmebol competition. Eduardo Berizzo’s men had a poor start, losing to Uruguay on the road before failing to break the deadlock against Colombia in Santiago.

La Blanquirroja are also winless after two games. Juan Reynoso’s side comes from a painful defeat to Brazil, who claimed a late victory in Lima. In the opening matchday, Peru drew with Paraguay. Will they emerge victorious this time?

Chile vs Peru: Kick-Off Time

Chile and Peru will face each other at Estadio Monumental in Santiago on Thursday, October 12, at 8 PM (ET). Take a look at the kick-off time in your country.

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 2 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

Chile: 9 PM

Croatia: 2 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 2 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 3 AM (Friday)

France: 2 AM (Friday)

Germany: 2 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)

Greece: 3 AM (Friday)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Friday)

Israel: 3 AM (Friday)

Italy: 2 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 1 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)

Norway: 2 AM (Friday)

Peru: 7 PM

Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)

Poland: 2 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 2 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 2 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 2 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 2 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday)

UK: 1 AM (Friday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

How to Watch Chile vs Peru in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: SporTV 4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: Chilevision, Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

France: DAZN France

India: FanCode

International: Bet365, YouTube, Fanatiz International, Pluto TV

Israel: Sport 3

Peru: Movistar Play, Andina de Television, América Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

United States: Fanatiz (PPV) *

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brasil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.