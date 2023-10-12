Brazil vs Venezuela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers has a powerful team paired up with a much weaker one. It involves Brazil facing Venezuela at Arena Pantanal. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Brazil have started in a perfect way as it was expected to happen considering their massive potential individually. Their recent performances in significant competitions have not seen them demonstrate their best version, but they are a lock to be among the best in this tournament. They have secured a pair of victories.

Venezuela have the best chance they have ever had to be in the main event thanks to the new format that is being implemented from this tournament on. Despite they didn’t have a complete start in the standings, they have managed to get a victory. They are obligated to finish among the first six teams to be successful.

Brazil vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time

Brazil will confront Venezuela at Arena Pantanal on Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 12.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (October 13)

France: 2:30 AM (October 13)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (October 13)

Israel: 3:30 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 3:30 AM (October 13)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (October 13)

Norway: 2:30 AM (October 13)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (October 13)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (October 13)

Spain: 2:30 AM (October 13)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 8:30 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in your country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports 2

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Globo

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Mexico: ViX

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium,StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

Venezuela: Venevision