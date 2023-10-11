Colombia vs Uruguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The October international break will bring us a thrilling matchup between Colombia and Uruguay on Matchday 3 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, October 12.

Los Cafeteros head into this clash aiming to extend their unbeaten streak. In Nestor Lorenzo’s first games as their head coach, Colombia beat Venezuela before claiming an away draw against Chile.

La Celeste, meanwhile, hope to get back to winning ways following a painful loss to Ecuador last time out. Marcelo Bielsa’s men won in the first round, so will they bounce back in their trip to Barranquilla?

Colombia vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

Colombia and Uruguay will face off at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla on Thursday, October 12, at 4:30 PM (ET). Find out here the kick-off time in different parts of the world.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM (EDT)

Colombia: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 10:30 PM

Denmark: 10:30 PM

Egypt: 11:30 PM

France: 10:30 PM

Germany: 10:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 11:30 PM

India: 2 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 9:30 PM

Israel: 11:30 PM

Italy: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 10:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 10:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 10:30 PM

Portugal: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 10:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 10:30 PM

Sweden: 10:30 PM

Switzerland: 10:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 9:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 5:30 PM

How to Watch Colombia vs Uruguay in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Colombia: Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

India: FanCode

International: Bet365, Fanatiz International

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*

Uruguay: Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, AUF TV

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brasil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.