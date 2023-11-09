How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 MLS season is over for Inter Miami, but before they move on to the 2024 campaign, the Herons will try and wrap up a historic year with a special event. In the wake of Lionel Messi‘s eighth Ballon d’Or win, the South Florida team will celebrate Leo’s recent success with “La Noche d’Or” in a friendly against New York City FC.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC online on MLS Pass on Apple TV]

The Argentine superstar has turned the franchise around since he set foot in the United States in July. Apart from leading the club to its first ever success at the 2023 Leagues Cup, he gave MLS an unprecedented popularity.

Messi is without any doubt the best thing that happened to Inter Miami so far, which is why it makes sense that he gets this tribute. Besides, it’s a great opportunity to say goodbye to fans in a proper way until 2024.

When will Inter Miami vs New York City FC be played?

Inter Miami and New York City FC will face off in “La Noche d’Or” on Friday, November 10, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The game will start at 8 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC in the US

The friendly between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be broadcast in the United States on MLS Pass on Apple TV.