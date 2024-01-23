How to watch Juarez vs Club America for FREE in the US on January 24, 2024: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Juarez and Club America will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third Matchday of Liga MX is underway, and gradually, teams are establishing themselves and showcasing their potential. However, the tournament is still in the phase where different rivals must demonstrate their capabilities for the season. In this particular matchup, two teams with distinct aspirations face each other.

On the Juarez side, their goal is to qualify for the playoffs, although the start has been less than ideal with only 1 point out of a possible 6. On the other hand, America are a title contender, having secured two victories in two games, reinforcing their candidacy. Clearly, they will aim for a perfect record of 3 out of 3 in the upcoming match.

When will Juarez vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Juarez and Club America will be played this Wednesday, January 24 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Juarez vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Juarez and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.