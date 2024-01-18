Andre-Pierre Gignac reaches 200 goals, is the Frenchman the best import in Liga MX history?

In a league used to some major flops, Andre-Pierre Gignac broke the mold and is in the conversation as the best player in the history of Liga MX.

Liga MX has never been a pushover league; great players have made big names for themselves like José Saturnino Cardozo or Álex Aguinaga. While not on top of the Liga MX all-time goal scorers, Gignac is now the 5th all-time leading scorer who is not Mexican in Liga MX history.



Gignac is behind Evanivaldo Castro, José Cardozo, Osvaldo Castro, and Carlos Eloir Perucci at 175 league goals but he has 200 goals across all competitions.

Andre-Pierre Gignac’s time in Liga MX

While Cardozo has 5 titles with Toluca for example the Frenchman’s 200 goals have been more than just stat padding, Gignac has 12 championships with Tigres, making him one the best players in the last decade in Mexico.

Gignac has won the Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017, Clausura 2019, Clausura 2023, Campeón de Campeones: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League: 2020, Campeones Cup: 2018, 2023, and you can throw in a FIFA Club World Cup runner-up: 2020.

Gignac is showing no signs of slowing down as the French star has already 1 goal in 1 game this season in Liga MX and his contract goes until June of 2025.