Lionel Messi was officially announced as the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday, but the result looked obvious for months. Though Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were also in contention, the Argentine star was the clear frontrunner. Shortly after the ceremony, the Frenchman congratulated Leo on Instagram.

“Congratulations Leo for your award, you deserve it,” Mbappe wrote. Messi and the 24-year-old were teammates for two years at Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023. In the summer, the Argentine star left the French capital for MLS side Inter Miami.

While Haaland seemed to be Messi’s biggest rival for the award, Mbappe was also in the conversation. The Norwegian star was in the mix for helping Manchester City win the treble with an impressive 52 goals. The PSG star, on the other hand, shone both for his club and national team.

But neither of them could beat what Messi did in the 2022 World Cup. At 36, the Argentine superstar had an unforgettable campaign to take La Albiceleste to the promised land. Even though his club campaign wasn’t the best, Leo’s performance in Qatar was enough to give him the edge.

Messi predicts both Mbappe, Haaland will win Ballon d’Ors

In his speech after receiving the award, Messi admitted this could be the last time he’s on the podium. Leo made a significant decision by leaving Europe for MLS, so from now on, we might see other players taking center stage in these kinds of ceremonies.

According to Messi, both Mbappe and Haaland will be in the Ballon d’Or debate in the years to come. He’s been there for years, but now it’s their turn.

“It’s going to be a nice fight between the two of them and between several other younger players around here. They both deserved it this year. Erling, this could have been yours and it would have felt perfect,” Messi said.