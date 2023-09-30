How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles FC will play against Real Salt Lake in what will be the Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be a showdown between two teams currently in the playoff race, but far from assured of their spots. On one side, we have the hometown team and reigning MLS champions, Los Angeles FC, currently occupying the second position in the western conference.

While it might seem like their playoff berth is secure, their 45 points leave them vulnerable, as several teams are closely trailing behind. One of those teams happens to be their opponents in this match, Real Salt Lake, who have 43 points and are far from guaranteed a spot. They, too, need to keep accumulating points to strengthen their playoff chances.

When will Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake be played?

The game for the Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake will be played this Sunday, October 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake

This 2023 MLS game between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.