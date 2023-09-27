How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Tigres UANL online in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles FC and Tigres UANL meet today in the 2023 Campeones Cup. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team wants to continue the tournament’s winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Campeones Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs Tigres UANL online in the US on MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC won the 2022 MLS and that gives them access to this tournament where they will play for the first time to try to maintain the streak of MLS teams winning this tournament since 2019.

Tigres UANL are one of the big favorites of the LIGA MX, they have one of the best rosters and the best thing is that they won the first edition of the Campeones Cup in 2018 against Toronto FC.

When will Los Angeles FC vs Tigres UANL be played?

Los Angeles FC and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 27 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It is highly likely that this game will end in a tie and everything will be decided by penalty kicks.

Los Angeles FC vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 Campeones Cup, Los Angeles FC and Tigres UANL at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.