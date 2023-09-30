How to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has the defending champions with a good matchup. This confrontation involves Mazatlan facing Tigres UANL at Estadio de Mazatlan. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Mazatlan haven’t been very reliable in the start of the season thus far, but they are coming to this match after their best performance in the competition. They are probably feeling very confident considering they have just defeated Chivas away.

Tigres UANL are making a great push to repeat the championship they achieved last season, so they aim to stay near the top. Securing a victory in their last matchup gave them the chance to commence the matchday just two points behind the leaders.

When will Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL be played?

Mazatlan will be defying Tigres UANL on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Saturday, September 30. The game will be played at Estadio de Mazatlan.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game between Mazatlan and Tigres UANL on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on ViX in the US.