How to watch Mexico U17 vs Germany U17 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The FIFA U17 World Cup 2023 is underway and Mexico are ready to take the field for the first time. On Sunday, November 12, Raul Chabrand’s boys will face Germany to wrap up the first round of group stage action.

[Watch Mexico U17 vs Germany U17 online free on Fubo]

The Mexican U17 national team arrives in the tournament in high spirits, aiming to have a deep run like in Brazil 2019, when it lost to the hosts in the grand final. Will Mexico have another memorable run in Indonesia?

Back in February, this team emerged victorious in the Concacaf U17 tournament by taking down the United States in the final. Germany, however, were also crowned in the European U17 championship after beating France on penalties in June.

This will be the first of three group stage games for Mexico at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. On Wednesday they will take on Venezuela, before they face New Zealand on Saturday. But first, they have to try and start the group stage strongly.

When will Mexico U17 vs Germany U17 be played?

Mexico and Germany will face each other on Sunday, November 12, at 7 AM (ET). The game will take place at Jalak Harupat stadium in Bandung, the city where they’ll play all their group stage matches.

Mexico U17 vs Germany U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 AM

CT: 6 AM

MT: 5 AM

PT: 4 AM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Germany U17 in the US

The game between Mexico and Germany for Matchday 1 of the FIFA U17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2.