How to watch Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 25, 2024

Mexico U23 and Argentina U23 will play the second of the two friendlies that are scheduled for this March 2024 FIFA Matchday. Fans looking forward to this titanic clash can find comprehensive details regarding the date, kickoff time, and various broadcasting options available in the United States.

Argentina U23 are gearing up for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, eager to clinch their country’s third gold medal in the sport. As part of their preparation, they are set to play the second of two friendlies scheduled for this March window. Their recent victory in the first encounter, where they secured a 4-2 win, showcased their prowess and readiness for the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Mexico U23 find themselves in need of significant improvement to avoid another resounding defeat, highlighting the urgency for adjustments before their next match. Mexicans face the daunting task of regrouping and enhancing their performance to prevent another lopsided loss, emphasizing the critical adjustments required to compete at the desired level.

When will the Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23 game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Mexico U23 and Argentina U23 will be played this Monday, March 25 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23

This 2024 friendly game between Mexico U23 and Argentina U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).