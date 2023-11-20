How to watch Mexico vs Honduras for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 CONCACAF Nations League continues with the second leg of the Quarter-finals. Honduras will now visit Mexico to try to keep the advantage and advance to the next round.

[Watch Mexico vs Honduras online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Mexico needs to have an amazing game at Azteca Stadium. The Tricolor lost the first match in Tegucigalpa by a final score of 2-0, so they need a 3-0 score to advance. If Honduras scores, Mexico would need another one to go to the semifinals.

Honduras shouldn’t be overly confident this Tuesday. However, if they manage to score one more goal, they’ll force Mexico to score four goals to advance, considering that away goals serve as a tiebreaker in the Concacaf Nations League.

When will Mexico vs Honduras be played?

Mexico and Honduras play for the second leg of the Quarter-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, November 21st at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. The aggregate is 2-0 for Honduras.

Mexico vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Honduras in the US

This game for the second leg of the Quarter-finals of the 2023 COCNCACAF Nations League between Mexico and Honduras will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX.