The 2023 CONCACAF Nations League continues with the second leg of the Quarter-finals. Now, Mexico receives Honduras‘ visit to try to win and advance to the semifinals. Here are the probable lineups for this game.

Mexico has to have a perfect match at home this Tuesday. In the first leg of the Quarter-finals, the Tricolor lost 2-0 to Honduras, so the second match won’t be easy at all for them.

Honduras needs to play strategically. While they currently hold the lead, scoring at Azteca Stadium would require Mexico to score four goals. However, they shouldn’t grow overconfident as el Tricolor is formidable on their home turf.

Mexico’s probable lineup

Mexico is no longer the favorite to advance to the next round. In the first leg of the Quarter-finals, the ones coached by Jaime Lozano lost 2-0 to Honduras, so they need to score three goals in order to advance to the next round.

Unfortunately, Mexico won’t have its captain for this game. Guillermo Ochoa suffered an injury in the first game in Tegucigalpa, so it is expected that Luis Malagon will take his place.

Mexico’s starting 11: Luis Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Chucky Lozano, Santiago Gimenez, Orbelin Pineda.

Honduras’ probable lineup

Honduras arrives to this match with a huge win against Mexico in the first leg, They defeated one of their biggest rivals in a very important match, but the job is not done yet.

The visiting team must now protect their lead at Azteca Stadium, known as one of the toughest venues in CONCACAF. Mexico requires three goals, but scoring two would push the game into overtime, an outcome that might not favor Honduras.

Honduras’ starting 11: Edrick Menjivar; Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Edwin Rodriguez, Rigoberto Rivas, Deiby Flores, Joseph Rosales, Jorge Alvarez, Luis Palma, Anthony Lozano.