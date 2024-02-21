How to watch Moca vs Nashville SC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 22, 2024

Moca will face off against Nashville SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League’s first round. Here, you’ll discover all the key information regarding this matchup, including the date, venue, time of kickoff, and instructions for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

It’s the first match in a series that is expected to be, like many first-round matchups, a classic “David versus Goliath” encounter. In this scenario, the role of David is played by Moca FC, a team from the Dominican Republic aiming for an upset.

Naturally, the Goliath in this situation is Nashville SC, a franchise from MLS, the most competitive league in Concacaf. Initially, they are heavily favored to win this series, but becoming overconfident could be a mistake. This is particularly true when recalling what occurred last year between Violette and Austin FC.

When will the Moca vs Nashville SC match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Moca and Nashville SC will be played this Thursday, February 22 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Moca vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Moca vs Nashville SC

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Moca and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.