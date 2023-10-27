How to watch Monterrey vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Monterrey will play against Club America in what will be the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Club America online free live on Fubo]

America has been delivering an outstanding performance in the Apertura 2023, gradually solidifying their position as leaders. With just four games left in the regular phase, they maintain a 5-point lead over Tigres UANL, who are in second place, putting them in a strong position to secure first place.

However, to achieve this, it is imperative that they maintain their winning streak, as they currently boast 9 victories, 3 draws, and only one defeat. Nevertheless, they are now facing a formidable challenge, as their next opponents are Monterrey, who are currently in the third position with 7 points. The Rayados have a golden opportunity to gain ground on the league leaders and will be determined to capitalize on this chance.

When will Monterrey vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Monterrey and Club America will be played this Saturday, October 28 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Monterrey and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.