Monterrey will take on Comunicaciones in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Discover all the essential details about this match, including the date, location, kickoff time, and instructions on how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

As anticipated, the first leg of the match unfolded in a highly advantageous manner for Monterrey, establishing a significant lead that appears insurmountable for the modest Comunicaciones team, particularly given their current status as the visiting side. Mexican’s dominant performance reflected their superiority, culminating in a commanding 4-1 victory in Guatemala, effectively putting them in a position to close out the series.

For the Guatemalan team, the task ahead seems daunting, requiring nothing short of a miraculous turnaround to level the playing field. With their backs against the wall, they are likely to approach the second leg with determination, seeking to conclude their participation in a manner befitting their efforts and the competition’s spirit. Despite the formidable challenge they face, they will strive to exit the tournament with dignity intact.

When will the Monterrey vs Comunicaciones match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Monterrey and Comunicaciones be played this Thursday, February 15 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Where to watch Monterrey vs Comunicaciones

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Monterrey and Comunicaciones will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX Premium.