Lionel Messi had an extraordinary debut with Inter Miami by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup. Though they couldn’t make a run into the playoffs, the MLS took notice that the Argentine legend will come back stronger.

In those first weeks as the new star in the US, Messi delivered epic performances against teams such as Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City, FC Dallas, Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union. The final was a thriller in a 10-9 penalty shootout against Nashville SC.

Now, Inter Miami are stronger with the arrival of Luis Suarez to produce a Barcelona reunion alongside Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and coach Tata Martino.

They’re favorites to win it all and the 2024 Leagues Cup will be a spectacular moment facing clubs from Liga MX. These are the groups for the summer tournament.

2024 Leagues Cup: Which Liga MX teams will play against Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Tigres UANL and Club Puebla from Liga MX during the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. They have been allocated in sector East 3.

Of course, the main attraction is a spectacular duel between Messi and Andre Pierre-Gignac. The French striker has become one of the best players in Liga MX’s history for more than a decade giving Tigres UANL five championships.

Meanwhile, Club Puebla seem to be the weakest team in the group as they are in the middle of another rebuilding process under coach Ricardo Carbajal.

2024 Leagues Cup: Groups and bracket

The two best teams from each group will advance to the next round. After that, the 2024 Leagues Cup becomes a single-elimination tournament. Club America and Columbus Crew get a bye in the first round as champions of Liga MX and MLS.