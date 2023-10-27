How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Necaxa will play against Pumas UNAM today in what will be the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Pumas want to stay in qualifying positions for the quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Necaxa’s campaign in the Apertura 2023 has been truly forgettable. In 13 games, they have managed just 1 victory, 5 draws, and 7 losses, placing them in the last position with a mere 8 points. All that remains for them is to patiently await the conclusion of this forgettable tournament, which they will strive to close out in a respectable manner.

The situation for Pumas UNAM is in stark contrast. With 21 points, they not only occupy the fifth position, which secures them a spot in the quarterfinals, but they also trail the second-placed Tigres UANL by just 4 points. They have an exceptional opportunity to secure all 3 points and contend for the top positions, as they face the weakest team in the tournament.

When will Necaxa vs Pumas be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Necaxa and Pumas will be played today, October 27 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Necaxa vs Pumas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Necaxa and Pumas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.