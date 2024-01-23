How to watch Peru U23 vs Argentina U23 for FREE in the US on January 24, 2024: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Olympic Qualifiers

Peru U23 will face off against Argentina U23 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Peru U23‘s debut in this Pre-Olympic tournament couldn’t have been more promising. They were aware of the significant importance of the game and approached it accordingly, securing a 1-0 victory against the Chileans, which positioned them as the sole leaders. However, the most challenging phase awaits them now.

They are set to face one of the primary contenders for securing one of the first two places in the group. Argentina U23 did not have the most impressive debut, settling for a 1-1 draw that could easily have ended in defeat. That’s why they are in need of the three points in their upcoming match.

When will Peru U23 vs Argentina U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Peru U23 and Argentina U23 will be played this Wednesday, January 23 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Peru U23 vs Argentina U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Peru U23 vs Argentina U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Peru U23 and Argentina U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.