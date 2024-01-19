Inter Miami will take the Estadio Cuscatlan field by storm today to face El Salvador national team in their first preseason game of the year. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he returns to action after weeks of rest.

And of course, the Argentine star’s presence represents a historic opportunity for all the soccer community in El Salvador, including their players. In fact, Messi was given a warm welcome by soccer fans in the country.

Harold Osorio is looking forward to facing Leo, whom he considers the greatest soccer player on Earth. However, he also made it clear the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner won’t get any special treatment during the game.

“Obviously, we’ll have a nice opportunity on Friday, having the the best player in the world in El Salvador,” the Chicago Fire II player told reporters in El Salvador, via Cancha EDH. “Nothing better than facing him and having him close, that’s a dream come true for everyone I guess.

“But obviously, when we are on the field during the game he’ll be just another player for us, we have to see it that way because if not, that wouldn’t be a professional thing to do by us. We’re going to try and mark him like any other player, all the Inter Miami team. We want to play a great game, and why not, go for the victory.“

El Salvador captain didn’t vote for Messi at The Best

An interesting storyline ahead of this friendly game is the fact that Mario Gonzalez, who voted on El Salvador’s behalf at The Best FIFA awards for 2023, didn’t vote for Messi. Instead, he chose Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe (in that order).

Former El Salvador coach Ruben De La Barrera also had a say before leaving his post, but he didn’t vote for Messi either; his nominees were Rodri, Haaland, and De Bruyne. Messi did get a vote from Gabriel Campos, who voted on behalf the country’s media, but he placed Leo second behind Haaland, with Mbappe in third place.

Messi, Inter Miami start stretch of preseason games

With the 2024 Major League Soccer season getting close, the Herons will embark on a series of preseason matches to arrive in the Opening Game as strongly as possible. A few days after playing El Salvador, Messi and company will return to the US to face Dallas on Monday, January 22.

Later, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Riyadh Season Cup, where Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr in a highly-anticipated clash. After that, Gerardo Martino’s men have scheduled friendlies against Hong Kong, Vissel Kobe, and Newell’s Old Boys.