How to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX have started. Now, Puebla will host Tigres UANL in a very intense match for the home team Here’s all the information about how to watch this match in the United States.

Puebla had a very decent regular season this tournament. The Camoteros finished 6th, with seven wins, four draws, and six games lost. Now, they want to advance to the Semifinals, but first, they need to defeat a very tough squad.

Tigres UANL will be Puebla’s rival in the Quarterfinals. The once from Nuevo Leon were able to win eight games this season and only lost three, so they are true candidates to win this year’s title.

When will Puebla vs Tigres UANL be played?

Puebla and Tigres UANL play for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Thursday, November 30 at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Puebla and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Thursday, November 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.