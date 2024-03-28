How to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 29, 2024

Tigres UANL aim to keep their spot in the quarterfinals qualification zone as they face Puebla, striving to climb out of the bottom of the standings, in Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. For fans eager to catch every thrilling moment, detailed information about the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options for viewers in the United States.

It’s a duel between teams with vastly different ambitions. On one hand, we have Tigres UANL, a team not only vying for direct qualification to the quarterfinals but also considered one of the primary contenders to win the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.

On the other hand, we have Puebla, currently the weakest team in the tournament. They have managed to gather a mere 5 points with one victory, 2 draws, and a staggering 9 defeats. Their prospects for significant achievement in this tournament seem bleak, but they will strive to avoid finishing in last place.

When will the Puebla vs Tigres UANL game be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Puebla and Tigres UANL will be played this Friday, March 29 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Puebla and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on ViX.