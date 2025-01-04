Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer admits he was 'pissed' at Cooper Flagg

Even though his coach was mad at him at first, Cooper Flagg wound up having one of his best games of the season for the Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

By Ernesto Cova

The Duke Blue Devils needed Cooper Flagg on Tuesday, but it seemed like he was going to sit for a while. He got into foul trouble with two quick fouls in the win vs. Virginia Tech.

Flagg was called for his second foul with 12:50 minutes left to play in the first half. Needless to say, coach Jon Scheyer was far from pleased with that, but he still trusted him to stay on the floor.

He ended up paying him back by scoring 24 points on 9-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Eventually, the Blue Devils won 88-65, taking their record to 11-2 (3-0 in the ACC). Even so, Scheyer didn’t let him off the hook.

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer says he was mad at Cooper Flagg

I’m pretty aggressive. Unless something crazy (is going to happen), he’s gonna play,” Scheyer said of the star forward. “I was pissed at him for getting the second foul. To be honest that is a first problem, we need to make sure he doesn’t do that.”

John Scheyer

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the game against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Even so, the third-year coach also tipped his hat to his great player, especially since he continued to play strong defense even after being called for his second foul:

“But even with two (fouls), I thought he did a really good job of still playing hard but yet not picking that foul. So you know more times than not, that’s were going to do,” the coach concluded.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

So far, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been excellent in Durham, averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's contract ambitions could be backfiring
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's contract ambitions could be backfiring

NFL News: Jaguars' Doug Pederson breaks silence with shocking confession on his HC career future
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars' Doug Pederson breaks silence with shocking confession on his HC career future

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes
College Football

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes

MLB Rumors: Yankees face losing out on Japanese ace to rivals after Juan Soto setback
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees face losing out on Japanese ace to rivals after Juan Soto setback

Better Collective Logo