NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer admits he was 'pissed' at Cooper Flagg

The Duke Blue Devils needed Cooper Flagg on Tuesday, but it seemed like he was going to sit for a while. He got into foul trouble with two quick fouls in the win vs. Virginia Tech.

Flagg was called for his second foul with 12:50 minutes left to play in the first half. Needless to say, coach Jon Scheyer was far from pleased with that, but he still trusted him to stay on the floor.

He ended up paying him back by scoring 24 points on 9-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Eventually, the Blue Devils won 88-65, taking their record to 11-2 (3-0 in the ACC). Even so, Scheyer didn’t let him off the hook.

Jon Scheyer says he was mad at Cooper Flagg

“I’m pretty aggressive. Unless something crazy (is going to happen), he’s gonna play,” Scheyer said of the star forward. “I was pissed at him for getting the second foul. To be honest that is a first problem, we need to make sure he doesn’t do that.”

Even so, the third-year coach also tipped his hat to his great player, especially since he continued to play strong defense even after being called for his second foul:

“But even with two (fouls), I thought he did a really good job of still playing hard but yet not picking that foul. So you know more times than not, that’s were going to do,” the coach concluded.

So far, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been excellent in Durham, averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.