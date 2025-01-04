NCAAB News: Ace Bailey gets brutally honest about Kevin Durant's shout-out

While most people focused on Cooper Flagg as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Rutgers star Ace Bailey has emerged as a potential competitor for that honor.

Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant tipped his hat to Bailey, calling him a “pure talent” when asked about the comparisons and glaring similarities between their games.

Needless to say, that was perhaps the highest point of the season for Bailey. When asked about that, the young small forward was humbled and brutally honest.

Ace Bailey reacts to Kevin Durant’s praise

“It’s a blessing, he’s my idol,” Bailey said. “One of my favorite players of all time – (he) is my favorite player of all time. So I can say it is a blessing to hear him say (that). I know I got to keep working.”

Of course, the resemblance is uncanny. They can both shoot over every defender on Earth because of their combination of length and skill, and he looks like a star in the making.

This season, the five-start forward is currently averaging 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest on 47.4% shooting and 32.6% from beyond the arc. He’s currently ranked No. 2, but he could still end up being the first guy off the board in the Draft.