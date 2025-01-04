Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Ace Bailey gets brutally honest about Kevin Durant's shout-out

With Kevin Durant raving about Ace Bailey's talents, the Rutgers forward shared his honest thouhgts on his idol.

ce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his slam dunk on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
© Candice Ward - Getty Imagesce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his slam dunk on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

By Ernesto Cova

While most people focused on Cooper Flagg as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Rutgers star Ace Bailey has emerged as a potential competitor for that honor.

Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant tipped his hat to Bailey, calling him a “pure talent” when asked about the comparisons and glaring similarities between their games.

Needless to say, that was perhaps the highest point of the season for Bailey. When asked about that, the young small forward was humbled and brutally honest.

Advertisement

Ace Bailey reacts to Kevin Durant’s praise

It’s a blessing, he’s my idol,” Bailey said. “One of my favorite players of all time – (he) is my favorite player of all time. So I can say it is a blessing to hear him say (that). I know I got to keep working.”

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Of course, the resemblance is uncanny. They can both shoot over every defender on Earth because of their combination of length and skill, and he looks like a star in the making.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

This season, the five-start forward is currently averaging 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest on 47.4% shooting and 32.6% from beyond the arc. He’s currently ranked No. 2, but he could still end up being the first guy off the board in the Draft.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's contract ambitions could be backfiring
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's contract ambitions could be backfiring

NFL News: Jaguars' Doug Pederson breaks silence with shocking confession on his HC career future
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars' Doug Pederson breaks silence with shocking confession on his HC career future

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes
College Football

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes

MLB Rumors: Yankees face losing out on Japanese ace to rivals after Juan Soto setback
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees face losing out on Japanese ace to rivals after Juan Soto setback

Better Collective Logo