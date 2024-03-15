How to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 16, 2024

Tigres UANL aim to return to the quarterfinal positions as they host Mazatlan on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024 Liga MX season. Stay informed about all the essential details of this match, including the date, kickoff time, and various online streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match features two teams desperate for points. On the home front, Tigres UANL are not even in the top 6, a surprising development given their status as tournament favorites. However, Tigres understands that a few good results can significantly improve their standing, which is why they are determined to secure a victory.

Their opponents, Mazatlan, are among the weakest in the tournament, with only 9 points. Currently, they are several points away from the requalification positions and need a win to keep their postseason qualification hopes alive.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan game be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Tigres UANL and Mazatlan will be played this Saturday, March 16 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Tigres UANL and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.