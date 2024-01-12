How to watch Tijuana vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America wants to defend its championship in the best way possible in the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX. In Matchday 1, the Azulcremas will face Tijuana, and here’s all the information you need to watch the game in the US.

Last season, Club America secured its 14th title in Liga MX by defeating Tigres UANL in the grand final. They are considered the top contenders to lift the trophy this tournament, aiming for back-to-back championships.

As for Tijuana, they were unable to advance to the playoffs last season. They have not been able to compete in recent years, so they definitely want to change that situation and fight for this year’s title.

When will Tijuana vs Club America be played?

Tijuana and Club America will play in Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX on Saturday, January 13, at 10:00 PM (ET).

Tijuana vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the US

This match between Tijuana and Club America of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX will broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other options in the United States are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.