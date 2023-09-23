How to watch Toluca vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup that could potentially produce a new leader. This confrontation involves Toluca facing Club America at Estadio Nemesio Diez. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Toluca vs Club America online free in the US on Fubo]

Toluca haven’t been very reliable in the start of the season thus far, considering they are just inside the playoff spots without a large margin. They may have to correct some things from their latest appearances as they lost to Tijuana despite having a better present.

Club America are in a great position to the lead in the standings as they are only trailing Atletico San Luis by just two points. They are coming into this matchup with a series of solid performances boasting four consecutive victories.

When will Toluca vs Club America be played?

Toluca will be defying Club America on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Sunday, September 24. The game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the US

The game between Toluca and Club America on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX is the other option.