Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid this Sunday, September 24 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, the most significant fixture of La Liga Matchday 6 is the eagerly anticipated “Madrid Derby.” As always, it promises to deliver intensity and a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams from the Spanish capital vying for city supremacy. Real Madrid entered this Matchday with a flawless record, securing 15 points from a possible 15.
However, the victories of Barcelona and Girona mean that Real Madrid must secure a win to reclaim sole possession of the top spot. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid hasn’t enjoyed the best start to the season, but in derbies, anything can happen, making it a different story altogether.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 25)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 25)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 25)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 25)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 25)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 25)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 25)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, ITV 4
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2, ITVX, ITV 4, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.