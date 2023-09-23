Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid this Sunday, September 24 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, the most significant fixture of La Liga Matchday 6 is the eagerly anticipated “Madrid Derby.” As always, it promises to deliver intensity and a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams from the Spanish capital vying for city supremacy. Real Madrid entered this Matchday with a flawless record, securing 15 points from a possible 15.

However, the victories of Barcelona and Girona mean that Real Madrid must secure a win to reclaim sole possession of the top spot. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid hasn’t enjoyed the best start to the season, but in derbies, anything can happen, making it a different story altogether.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 25)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 25)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, ITV 4

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2, ITVX, ITV 4, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.