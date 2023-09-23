Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will receive Tottenham this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, this is the most intriguing fixture of the upcoming Premier League weekend. It’s not just because it’s the North London Derby, a clash between two archrivals, but also because both teams find themselves at the top of the table.

As of now, both teams have accumulated 13 points, which is five points less than the leaders, Manchester City, who secured their sixth consecutive victory.

However, both Arsenal and Tottenham have this crucial match in hand, and a win could narrow the gap to just two points behind the “Citizens.” This adds even more excitement to an already captivating game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.