Arsenal will receive Tottenham this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, this is the most intriguing fixture of the upcoming Premier League weekend. It’s not just because it’s the North London Derby, a clash between two archrivals, but also because both teams find themselves at the top of the table.
As of now, both teams have accumulated 13 points, which is five points less than the leaders, Manchester City, who secured their sixth consecutive victory.
However, both Arsenal and Tottenham have this crucial match in hand, and a win could narrow the gap to just two points behind the “Citizens.” This adds even more excitement to an already captivating game.
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.