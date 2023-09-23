Liverpool play against West Ham this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Following their 2-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City maintains their position at the top with a perfect score of 18 out of 18 points. Undoubtedly, competing with the “Citizens” for the title won’t be an easy task, but there’s a team that, if they continue as they have been, stands a chance – Liverpool.
The “Reds” currently sit at 13 points, and with a victory, they would reach 16, just two points behind Guardiola‘s squad. Nevertheless, they face a formidable opponent in West Ham, a team that has clearly improved compared to the previous season and now aspires to contend for cup qualifications.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 4
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Canal+ Foot, MULTISPORTS 2
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Max, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC