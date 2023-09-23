Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool play against West Ham this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their 2-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City maintains their position at the top with a perfect score of 18 out of 18 points. Undoubtedly, competing with the “Citizens” for the title won’t be an easy task, but there’s a team that, if they continue as they have been, stands a chance – Liverpool.

The “Reds” currently sit at 13 points, and with a victory, they would reach 16, just two points behind Guardiola‘s squad. Nevertheless, they face a formidable opponent in West Ham, a team that has clearly improved compared to the previous season and now aspires to contend for cup qualifications.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 4

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ Foot, MULTISPORTS 2

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Max, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC