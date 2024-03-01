How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 2, 2024

Toluca face off against Tigres UANL for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match features two teams ranked within the top 6, both vying for direct qualification to the quarterfinals. Toluca, occupying the sixth spot and the last direct qualification position, has garnered 16 points so far. However, they are under pressure from several closely trailing teams.

Consequently, the “Red Devils” are in a position where they cannot afford to let their guard down and are aiming for a win. They face Tigres UANL, a team considered a strong contender for the title. Tigres, with 18 points, are currently in fifth place, just a single point behind the league leaders, whom they aim to catch or overtake.

When will Toluca vs Tigres UANL be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Toluca and Tigres UANL will be played this Saturday, March 2 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Toluca and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.