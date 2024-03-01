How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 2, 2024

Cruz Azul are set to face Chivas in Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Ensure you have all the critical information for this encounter, including the match date, kick-off time, and the options for watching or streaming it online within the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul, the hosts, are currently among the top three leaders of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament. Tied with 19 points, they share the lead with Monterrey and Pachuca, naturally aiming to secure the top spot exclusively for themselves. To achieve this, they are set on claiming a victory in their upcoming match against Chivas Guadalajara.

Chivas, currently holding 15 points, find themselves in a Requalification spot, just one point behind Toluca, the team in the last direct qualification position. Therefore, they are eager to secure the 3 points that could propel them into the top 6.

When will Cruz Azul vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be played this Saturday, March 2 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.