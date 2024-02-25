How to watch United States vs Mexico for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

The United States will face Mexico in the third Matchday of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Ensure you have all the crucial information for this match, including the date, kick-off time, and options for watching or streaming it online within the United States.

The United States had an impressive debut, securing a decisive 5-0 victory against the Dominican Republic, who struggled to counter the prowess of the American favorites. This dominance was similarly displayed in their match against Argentina, which ended in a 4-0 win.

Now, they aim for a third victory to guarantee their position as group leaders, though even a draw would suffice. They face Mexico next, a team that drew with Argentina in their opening match and achieved an 8-0 win in their second. Earning 3 points would allow them to advance as leaders, but it promises to be a challenging encounter.

When will United States vs Mexico be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between United States and Mexico will be played this Monday, February 26 at 10:15 PM (ET).

United States vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Where to watch United States vs Mexico

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between United States and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.