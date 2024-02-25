How to watch Argentina vs Dominican Republic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Argentina are set to face the Dominican Republic in the Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Make sure to gather all the vital details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Argentina vs Dominican Republic for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is crucial for both teams, as they were anticipated to contend for third place in their group, and it appears that scenario is unfolding. While Argentina has an opportunity to claim the second place currently held by Mexico, they would need to win by a significant goal margin.

Mexico’s goal difference stands at +8, compared to Argentina’s -4. A more attainable objective for Argentina might be to secure a victory in this game and qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. The task for the Dominican Republic is more challenging: they need to win by a substantial margin and rely on outcomes from the other groups.

When will Argentina vs Dominican Republic be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between Argentina and Dominican Republic will be played this Monday, February 26 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Argentina vs Dominican Republic

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Argentina and Dominican Republic will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, CBS Sports Golazo.