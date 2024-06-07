Hungary play against Israel in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Hungary will play against Israel in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview covers the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

Hungary have been making significant progress in recent years. Although they have not reached the level of brilliance they once had when they competed against the best in the world, today they can look forward to participating in Euro 2024 and are serious contenders to qualify for the World Cup.

However, before focusing on these two objectives, it is essential to prepare thoroughly. To this end, they will play a friendly against Israel, a team that has been close to qualifying for a major tournament for quite some time, often falling just short. This friendly match will serve as an opportunity for both teams to test their squads and prepare for future commitments.

Hungary vs Israel: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 9)

Canada: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Hungary: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Tai Baribo of Israel – IMAGO / Just Pictures

Hungary vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Hungary: M4 Sports

Israel: 5Sport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX