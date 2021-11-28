The Ballon d'Or is often considered as soccer's most coveted prize. Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi can boast of being the player with the most Ballon d'Or awards, so let's find out the number of times he has won it, the year, and his age at the time.

The Ballon d'Or award, created by writer Gabriel Hanot of France Football magazine, is usually regarded as the most prestigious trophy in soccer. The "Golden Ball" trophy was presented to the finest European player each year between 1956 and 1995 before regulations were changed to allow any soccer player based in Europe to compete. The 2021 edition will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ in the US.

In 2007, the award was expanded to include players from all across the world, before being amalgamated with the rival Fifa Player of the Year in 2010. In 2016, the two trophies split again, with FIFA establishing their own "The Best" award, but the Ballon d'Or, which is voted on by journalists all around the globe, is still largely regarded as the pinnacle.

Two Spanish teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid top the list for most champions with twelve and eleven trophies, respectively. Lionel Messi holds the record for most wins while playing for Barcelona (6), followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

Lionel Messi: List of Ballon d'Or awards by years and age

Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d'Or at the age of 22 in 2009. After three successful seasons, the Argentine became the first player to win the Ballon d'Or four times in a row, making him the first player to do so. He established himself as Barcelona's all-time leading scorer during the 2011/12 season, setting La Liga and European records for most goals scored in a single season.

Messi finished second for the Ballon d'Or the following two seasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo (his perceived career rival), before resuming his best form in the 2014/15 season, becoming the all-time top scorer in La Liga and leading Barcelona to a historic second treble.

As a result, he was awarded his fifth Ballon d'Or in 2015. In 2018, Messi was named Barcelona captain, and he won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or the following year.