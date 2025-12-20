Jordan Love out for Packers vs. Bears: Injury update and Green Bay’s QB depth chart

Jordan Love was hit hard multiple times during Saturday night’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, ultimately resulting in his exit after being ruled out with a concussion. While the loss of their starter is a blow, the Packers can take solace in having a battle-tested backup ready to take the reins.

Currently atop Green Bay’s QB depth chart is Malik Willis, who has already proven his ability to step in and keep the offense moving this season. Heading into the matchup against Chicago, Willis had recorded one touchdown and 13 passing yards in limited action. The team will now need to rely on his mobility and poise as they navigate Love’s absence.

