NFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Bears vs Packers in 2025 NFL Week 16

The Chicago Bears dramatically defeated the Green Bay Packers, securing an overtime victory thanks to an impressive touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore. The result significantly reshaped the NFC playoff picture following NFL Week 16, strengthening Chicago’s postseason outlook while dealing a costly blow to Green Bay.

With the win, the Bears improved to 11-4 and moved into firm control of the NFC North. Chicago not only extended its division lead but also positioned itself to secure the title by winning out down the stretch. The overtime triumph highlighted the Bears’ late-game execution and further established Williams as a decisive presence in high-pressure moments.

The loss dropped the Packers to 9-5-1, pushing them further behind in the division race and complicating their playoff path. Green Bay’s setback was compounded by the injury to quarterback Jordan Love, who exited the game with a concussion, leaving uncertainty around the team’s ability to rebound during the NFL season’s final weeks.

NFC North standings

Chicago Bears (11-4)

Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)

Detroit Lions (8-6)

Minnesota Vikings (6-8)

Clinched a playoff spot. In the hunt picture.

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

Seattle Seahawks (12-3) – Earned a major Thursday night win against the Rams to maintain control of the conference’s top seed.

Chicago Bears (11-4) – Took command of the NFC North and controlled the division race by holding the head-to-head edge.

by holding the head-to-head edge. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) – Clinched the NFC East and shifted focus toward playoff seeding.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Faced a decisive finish with two remaining games against Carolina to determine the NFC South.

Wild cards

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) – A loss to Seattle complicated their path, likely forcing a road-heavy postseason run. San Francisco 49ers (10-4) – Remained in playoff position despite dealing with significant injuries. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) – Fell further behind Chicago in the NFC North after an overtime loss that carried major playoff implications.

As the regular season neared its conclusion, Chicago’s overtime victory over Green Bay stood out as one of the most consequential results of the week, tightening the NFC race while firmly establishing the Bears as a legitimate division and postseason contender.