NFC East standings and playoff picture updated after Eagles-Commanders in 2025 NFL Week 16

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders was key to defining the NFC East champion and also eliminated a team that many expected to be part of the postseason.

By Richard Tovar

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East standings have been reset following the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. With the win, the Eagles have been crowned division champions, while the second-place team in the division has been left with no hope of reaching the playoffs.

The Eagles now stand as the undisputed leaders and champions of the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Commanders had nothing left to play for, but the result ensures they won’t finish in the division’s cellar.

The playoff picture is now much clearer for Philadelphia, they clinched a playoff spot and now must wait until the regular season ends. As the defending champions, the Eagles will have the opportunity to chase a back-to-back Super Bowl title if they can navigate the NFL playoffs.

