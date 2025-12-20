Blue Jays officials reportedly spoke with Scott Boras about player projected to sign $171M contract

Trending topics:
An intriguing report from a top MLB insider indicates that Toronto Blue Jays officials have already held close conversations with Scott Boras to express interest in one of his clients, who could prove to be a high-value asset for the team.

By Richard Tovar

Scott Boras during a field visit in 2019.
© Getty ImagesScott Boras during a field visit in 2019.

The Toronto Blue Jays are intensifying their search for roster upgrades. According to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal, the club has been in contact with super-agent Scott Boras to inquire about Alex Bregman, fueling long-standing rumors that the star infielder could land a massive deal in Toronto.

“Team officials have been in recent contact with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, according to sources briefed on the conversations. Ideally, the Jays want to add a left-handed hitter, but either the right-handed Bregman or Bichette would fit their defensive alignment better than Tucker or Cody Bellinger, both of whom bat left,” Rosenthal wrote in a recent piece for The Athletic.

While Rosenthal did not disclose the specific details of the discussions between the Blue Jays front office and Boras, he noted that Tim Britton, also of The Athletic, has projected Bregman to land a six-year deal worth approximately $171 million.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
