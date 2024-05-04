Angel Di Maria could be one of the biggest summer transfers for Inter Miami to help Lionel Messi in MLS.

Lionel Messi is currently the best player in MLS for Inter Miami with 9 goals and 7 assists. Thanks to the arrival of Luis Suarez, The Herons look like the clear favorites to conquer the Eastern Conference.

Last year, Messi led Miami to their first title in franchise history with the 2023 Leagues Cup. However, just a few weeks ago, they suffered a massive setback after being eliminated by Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

As a consequence, Lionel Messi wants to finish the year hoisting a trophy and, according to a report from Leo Paradizo of ESPN Argentina, Angel Di Maria could leave Portugal to play in the MLS.

The sensational Argentine star is currently with Benfica, but, in just a few weeks, he will become an unrestricted free agent. So, after Copa America, the famous Fideo could become an option for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi might play with Angel Di Maria (Getty Images)

Will Angel Di Maria play with Lionel Messi in Inter Miami?

According to Inter Miami’s coach, Gerardo Martino, MLS regulations will complicate any negotiations to sign Angel Di Maria and goalkeeper Sergio Romero. This was his take during an interview with Monumental AM.

“We haven’t received anything officially from the sports director regarding Di María, nor regarding Chiquito Romero. Here, the league has certain economic restrictions, certain limits, and it’s clear that we are currently complying well within those rules, but today any kind of signing wouldn’t be feasible, especially considering the conditions that could arise.”

However, Martino also admitted that, when the secondary transfer window opens (July 18th to August 14th) in the MLS, the situation might be different for team’s front office to make a final push.

“I also don’t sense that, economically or in terms of regulations, we are in a position to bring them in. It’s true that here, the transfer window is currently closed; it only opens again in mid-July. We’ll have to see what can be done when we reach that point because Inter is always active in the transfer market, there are always opportunities to continue improving.”