Lionel Messi shocked the world by leaving Europe for Inter Miami, but he didn’t go to MLS alone. After recruiting Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, it looks like the Argentine star wants the South Florida team to land a Real Madrid star.

Luka Modric has dropped in the pecking order this season, which is why his future in Spain looks up in the air. The Croatia international isn’t getting any younger, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a change of scenery could be on the cards.

According to former Real Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic, the 38-year-old has already drawn interest from Major League Soccer teams, especially from the Herons, and Messi would like to play next to him.

Lionel Messi reportedly wants to play with Luka Modric in Miami

“He [Modric] has received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one in particular,” Mijatovic told Cadena SER, via the Daily Mail. “He [Modric] already had the one in Saudi Arabia but he wanted to stay in Madrid. Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility. In Croatia, a few days ago, Modric met Beckham, where they were eating.”

Modric lost his spot in Los Blancos’ starting eleven this season, with Carlo Ancelotti giving priority to Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park.

How many games has Modric started this season?

Luka Modric started in two out of eight LaLiga games this term, coming off the bench in four occasions. He also started in the Champions League victory over Union Berlin.